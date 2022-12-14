Birthdays
Essentials to keep in the car this winter

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit.

Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in case you get stranded on the side of the road.

Winter weather, like the system that hit Virginia in January 2022 and caused hour-long back-ups on I-95, can happen this time of year.

Murray recommends keeping gas in your tank and not waiting until that dashboard light flashes on. He also says it is important to keep track of the forecast and plan your travels accordingly.

You can here more of his tips in the video above.

