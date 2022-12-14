Former Army Officer and Attorney Indicted on Cyberstalking and Witness Tampering

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A federal grand jury in Charlottesville, Virginia has indicted a former attorney and Army Officer assigned to the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (JAG School) in Charlottesville on multiple counts of cyberstalking, witness tampering, and lying to multiple federal agencies.

This information comes from a press release sent out by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The eight-count indictment, returned today, charges Manfredo Madrigal, 36, a former resident of Charlottesville, with four counts of alleged lying to multiple federal agencies, one count of alleged witness tampering and one count of alleged attempted witness tampering, one count of alleged cyberstalking, and one count of alleged deletion of Army materials.

According to the DOJ, Madrigal was an active duty Army Officer and attorney when he was assigned to the JAG School in early 2022. He previously served multiple overseas tours of duty as an enlisted soldier with various units, including the 75th Ranger Regiment and 82nd Airborne Division. In late February 2022, Madrigal was discharged from the Army and JAG School for failing to report a previous conviction for driving under the influence (DUI).

He was arrested on a criminal complaint in August 2022.

The indictment alleges that in the overnight hours between Feb. 6 and 7, 2022, and while his Army discharge was pending, Madrigal deleted, without authorization, online JAG training materials allegedly. Madrigal filmed himself doing so and narrated his motivations. In the video, Madrigal supposedly stated, “I’m gonna fu** you,” and “I’m going to bring their house down on them.” The same evening, Madrigal contacted Victim 1 and allegedly informed her that Russia reached out to him, wanted to know what he knew, and that he intended to travel to Russia. Madrigal’s cellphone records indicate he contacted the Russian embassy, according to the DOJ.

On Feb. 22, 2022, Madrigal was discharged from the JAG School and claimed in out-processing paperwork that he had no unreported contact with a foreign national, which was contrary to Madrigal’s phone records and statements to Victim 1.

In April and May 2022, Madrigal was interviewed by the FBI about his actions. In these interviews, Madrigal made multiple false statements regarding his foreign contact and the deletion of the training materials. For example, Madrigal claimed he learned of the deletion from a coworker but denied any involvement. Per text messages, however, Madrigal filmed his efforts to delete the module and claimed credit.

During the FBI’s investigation, agents discovered that Madrigal had been threatening Victim 1, a former romantic partner, both in-person and via electronic means. Between late 2021 and mid-2022, Madrigal sent Victim 1 messages threatening her safety, career, family, and pet. These messages contained compromising and sexually explicit photos of Victim 1. Victim 1 also expressed being “terrified” of Madrigal and stated he threatened her, in-person, using a firearm at her residence and damaged her belongings.

As the FBI’s investigation progressed, agents also uncovered evidence Madrigal pressured another former romantic partner, Victim 2, to provide false information to the FBI about Madrigal. Victim 2 admitted to agents that Madrigal coached her prior to her FBI interview, and they discussed deleting incriminating text messages from his cellphone.

According to the release by the DOJ, on August 9, 2022, Madrigal and Victim 2 were involved in a dispute in Harrison, Arkansas and Madrigal pointed a pistol at Victim 2′s head. Madrigal was arrested by local authorities in Arkansas and later transferred to Virginia to face federal charges for his conduct involving Victim 1.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia and Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Army is investigating the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Katie Burroughs Medearis and Special Assistant United States Attorney Jessica Joyce are prosecuting the case.

