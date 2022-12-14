Birthdays
Gingerbread houses take over Floyd for annual competition

Floyd Gingerbread House contest
Floyd Gingerbread House contest(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd Country Store is getting in the holiday spirit with its annual community gingerbread house contest.

You can find this year’s entries in the window of the Floyd Country Store and other downtown businesses.

Voting is open to the public.

All you have to do is scan the QR code in the Country Store’s window or visit the store’s website to vote for your favorite.

“Come down to downtown Floyd and just walk through town and you can look at the gingerbread houses in the windows and its just festive, it’s fun,” Floyd Country Store’s Maggie Kovick said.

You can vote for your favorite now through December 20.

The winners will be announced on the Dec. 22.

