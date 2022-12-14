Birthdays
God’s Final Call and Warning holds Christmas giveaway for hundreds in need

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local ministry is helping those in need ahead of the holidays.

God’s Final Call and Warning held a Christmas giveaway in Danville Wednesday.

They had around $130,000 worth of food, drinks, appliances, toys and new clothes to hand out to the community.

The giveaway was from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Three Angels Message Seventh Day Adventist Church. They were expecting to help more than 300 families.

“There’s a need,” explained Ralph Rhyne, co-founder of God’s Final Call and Warning. “So, the more we can help and bless each other, the more that we as a whole will be better. We can give people a hand up instead of just forgetting about them. The whole society will be better.”

Their next give away will be on Sunday, December 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington Coleman Community Center in South Boston.

To become a volunteer or donate visit https://www.godsfinalcallandwarning.com/.

