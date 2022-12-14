Birthdays
How to Keep Loved Ones with Dementia Feel Included during Holiday Celebrations

Tips from experts about communicating with loved ones
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This time of year you may be gathering with senior family members you know are starting to cognitively decline. Whether it’s just the beginning of some memory loss or late-stage Alzheimer’s, building connections with those living with dementia can be difficult, but there are some ways to connect.

Karen Ellexson, from Positive Approach to Care (PAC) and a certified Independent advanced consultant and trainer for Richfield Living, join us on Here @ Home to remind viewers that dementia can change the way people communicate. She discusses some things family members should keep in mind over the holidays and some of the strategies you can implement that healthcare professionals use.

For more information, please visit RichfieldLiving.com or call 540-380-4500

