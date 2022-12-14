Martinsville Fire Chief announces his retirement

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Fire Chief has announced his retirement and a new Fire Chief has been selected.

Ted Anderson Jr. began his 37-year career in Halifax County and has served with the City of Martinsville Fire Department for 25 years, with his last seven as Fire Chief.

Anderson announced his retirement date of December 31.

“I am blessed to have been given the opportunity be a servant to the citizens of Martinsville through both the volunteer and career side of Martinsville Fire & EMS since 1995. I want to thank my beautiful wife Renee, my mom, my dad in heaven, and the rest of my family and friends that have supported me throughout my Fire & EMS adventures. I look forward to what the future holds and fulfilling the reasons that God is keeping me around.” said Anderson.

On January 1, 2023, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Howell will be promoted to Fire Chief.

“I have been a member of Martinsville Fire & EMS for 26 years and an Assistant Chief for 16 of those years. I look forward to continuing my service through the position of Fire Chief and I extend my sincere appreciation for this opportunity to the City of Martinsville.” said Howell.

