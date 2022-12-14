Power couple to turn former John Randolph Hotel in South Boston into boutique hotel

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The former John Randolph Hotel in downtown South Boston will soon be completely renovated into a boutique style hotel.

The John Randolph Hotel opened its doors in the early 1900s but has been closed since the 90s.

Actor Julian Brittano is best known for his role in the OWN show Greenleaf. Brittano and his wife are investing approximately $11 million to turn the empty building into The Rook at South Boston.

“As we came to the area to visit with the town and tour it, I said, ‘You know what? We want to get into real estate anyway. So, let’s just go ahead and do it all the way,” said Julian Brittano, co-owner of The Rook.

It will feature 34 rooms, a rooftop bar, and a center to host weddings and community events.

“We want to make it so people feel a part of it and actually utilize downtown and start getting things back right,” explained Karie Brittano, co-owner of The Rook.

They wanted to bring their experience in hospitality and construction to South Boston due to its beauty, location, and small town passion.

“I found a love for smaller towns in general, just being able to meet the people that make the whole town work. We just felt the enthusiasm from the town. They made us believe in a hotel. Now, we believe it as much as they do and we are just as excited as everyone is. It was a beautiful town and when we came, we fell in love,” added Karie Brittano.

They say construction will begin next month and take 12 to 18 months to complete. They are looking to hire local contractors and, eventually, local employees.

“We’re happy about our choice here. Dealing with the town and doing a public private partnership, the way we’ve got it going, everybody’s included. We just look to really help revitalize the area with what we’re doing,” said Julian Brittano.

They hope to be open for business in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.