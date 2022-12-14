Protect your Pets from Potential Hazards this Holiday Season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s fun to decorate your home and tree this holiday season, but some decorations, while beautiful, could pose a danger to your pets.

Dr. Colette Spillane from Roanoke Animal Hospital joins us on Here @ Home to talk about common things around the home that might be dangerous to our pets.

She also addresses some possible toxins that dogs and cats can get into over the holidays and some of the stressors that pets may experience this time of year.

For more information, you can visit their website here

