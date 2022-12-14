Birthdays
Pulaski businesses asking for support during W. Main St. closure

W. Main Street closure in Pulaski
W. Main Street closure in Pulaski(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - With portions of W. Main Street closed here in Pulaski for a water line project, business owners say they’ve seen around a 75% drop in foot traffic just in the last three weeks.

“I don’t look at it like it’s just the business,” said Regina Dean, wwner of Amazing Grace Boutique and Café. “It is my life.”

Amazing Grace Boutique and Café is in the section of W. Main St. that’s closed to vehicle traffic.

Dean says she’s scared for what’s to come.

“I mean, this is my dreams, my hopes and the way I help support my family is by this business,” she said.

The Town of Pulaski’s water line project is set to take a few months.

While the sidewalks are open, Dean says she’s still feeling the effects of the street closing.

“It’s only going to be by the grace of God that I make it through,” she said.

Darlene Burcham, Pulaski’s town manager, says there will be grants to help the businesses suffering loses for up to $3,000.

“When we’re complete, we’re going to have a much better downtown, and a downtown that’s ready for a lot of additional activity,” Burcham said. “It’s just unfortunate that sometimes you have to go through the tough times to get to the good times.”

Max on Main, a coffee shop impacted by the project, has decided to close its doors on with the goal of eventually reopening.

“If they want us here when the streets are open back up they have to come now, or we’re not going to be here,” Dean said.

“I would just ask people to do what they can individually,” Burcham said. “Certainly the town and the county are trying our best and so is Pulaski on Main, but the sooner we can get this accomplished, the sooner everything will go back to hopefully, not just normal, but a new normal that’s even better.

