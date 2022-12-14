Birthdays
Roanoke City Public Schools discusses changing school start times at December board meeting

This is one possible solution to address the ongoing bus delays.
This is one possible solution to address the ongoing bus delays.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public School officials are expected to make a decision on changing school start times at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

One option for changing the school start times is to have elementary school students start at 7:15 a.m., middle school students would start at 8:15 a.m. and high school students would start at 9:15 a.m. The other option would be creating a drop-off time at 7 a.m. for elementary school students and a drop-off time at 8 a.m. for secondary education students.

Changing the school start and end times for all RCPS students is just one of the solutions the transportation work group is looking at to address the ongoing bus delays.

Since the start of the school year, bus delays have made hundreds of students late both arriving and leaving school everyday. Parents are frustrated at how the delays have been happening for nearly four months.

“It’s been so hard on us,” RCPS parent Rachele McDaniel said. “We’re constantly getting messages, two, three times a week, sometimes everyday of the week that our kids are going to be 60 minutes late getting on the bus so they’re missing almost their whole first period of class.”

The transportation work group came up with 18 recommendations at last Thursday’s meeting. Chief operations officer Chris Perkins explained at the meeting how the school system is looking at multiple options.

“There is not a perfect solution, but what I do believe is that what we are bringing to you is an appropriate course of action due to the totality of the circumstances,” Perkins said on December 8.

When the group first formed, changing school start times wasn’t a possible solution. Perkins told WDBJ7 back in October how officials were encouraging Durham School Services to look at other recommendations.

“We do not want to change start and end times at school in order to do this,” Perkins said on October 14. “What we’re asking is our partners to step up and increase the recruitment and enhance the retention of their drivers.”

But as delays have continued for months, officials are considering staggering start and end times among all RCPS students.

“In order for us to get the routes we need and to reduce them, in order for us to get it, we need the start times to be an hour apart for the different levels,” Perkins said at the December 8 transportation work group meeting. “Again, this is a recommendation.”

McDaniel explained how an earlier start time may make it more difficult for families.

“It’s stressful for us parents because you don’t know when your kid is getting home.”

School officials have said there needs to be substantial improvement by February 1 or RCPS would consider ending Durham School Service’s contract.

