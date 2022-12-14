Roanoke City School Board will wait to consider major transportation changes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major transportation changes might be coming to Roanoke City Public Schools at some point in 2023, but the School Board voted Tuesday night to wait on those decisions.

“I do not think that it is fair to ask us as parents, to ask teachers, to ask staff members that are dedicated to their job, that show up every day on time, to change their life for a company that has not been on time, has not honored their contract, has not done anything beneficial for the city at all since day one,” said one parent.

Parents, teachers and even former students attended Monday’s Roanoke City School Board meeting to ask leaders not to approve specific changes to school schedules that was presented by a Transportation Work Group on Thursday Dec. 8.

“Before I came here today, one of the students said to Mr. Burch please, begging me please, tell the school board and everybody not to change anything,” said one teacher.

The School Board heard them. Voting to suspend consideration of a three-bell schedule until the end of this school year. The School Board did vote to go forward with an investigation into staffing for an option that would shift drop off times to 7 a.m. for elementary schools and 8 a.m. for secondary schools.

“Those who may want to do it and see how many we have that are interested and how we can spread that out across the district if it’s possible,” said Natasha Saunders, a member of the School Board.

They also voted to wait on deciding the future of transportation at RCPS. Those options include sticking with Durham, finding another company or handling transportation themselves.

“I’d like to make a motion that we call for a report on recommendation 18 shortly after the Feb. 1 deadline for progress,” said Dr. Eli Jamison, chair of the School Board.

That deadline calls on Durham to show substantial improvement on bus routes and staffing. If they don’t, RCPS will consider terminating the contract.

The School Board did vote to approve the other 16 recommendations, with a few amendments to them along the way.

Those include:

“Ensuring RCPS staff know the processes for working as a bus aide/monitor.”

“Contact local groups for driving assistance.” The School Board put in an amended motion in Tuesday night that Durham School Services would be expected to do this.

“Ensure completion of discipline referrals.” Tuesday’s amended motion made it so that RCPS would be expected to do this, while also communicating with Durham during the process. RCPS will also study expanded solutions for discipline on the buses.

“Request Durham consider Winter break pay.”

“Seek RCPS recruitment help.”

“Request Durham to consider holiday recognition.”

“Collaborate with ESS for substitute bus aides.”

“Durham to increase collaborative trainings and employee recognition.”

“Durham to provide more professional development opportunities.”

“Durham offers RCPS a staff referral bonus.”

“RCPS provides enhanced communication to parents/guardians.” These include families knowing walk zones, encouraging carpooling, driving the kids to school and what behavior should be expected on school buses.

“Plan for English Learners to stay in their attendance zone.”

“RCPS explore costs and benefits of buying RCPS buses.”

“Expand duties of SSO’s.” An amended motion was made at Tuesday night’s meeting for this to now read “consider expanding duties of SSO’s.”

“Continue Transportation Work Group.” An amended motion Tuesday night directed the superintendent to expand the 17-person group to add more parents, teachers and students.

“Consider preschool space at each elementary school or creating preschool centers.”

