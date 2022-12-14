Birthdays
Salem High School receives $10,000 grant for computer science program

The money will go toward buying new equipment
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem High School teacher received a $10,000 grant on Wednesday afternoon for the computer science program.

School officials presented computer science teacher Gary Lupton with the check from the organization Code.org. The money will go toward buying hands-on computer science equipment.

Lupton explained the award will help expand the curriculum and student’s education.

”Now we’re going to be able to do things with robotics and with little microprocessors that we can hook up to different artifacts to just make computer science come alive,” Lupton said. “I’m hoping to make computer science come alive to kids so that they will go into this field.”

Lupton sent in an application for the award earlier this year.

Salem High School is the only school in Virginia to receive the nationwide award.

