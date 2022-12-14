Birthdays
SWVA Biochar expanding operation in Floyd County

Photo of Biochar
Photo of Biochar(KKCO)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - SWVA Biochar is investing $2 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 15 jobs.

The company will make updates to its facility located at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns.

“SWVA Biochar is creating an innovative product from biomass that has the potential to be applied to multiple industries while also making a positive impact on the environment,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Startups and small businesses are critical to job creation, and this young company is benefitting from Virginia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are doubling down to ensure an economy that encourages innovation and look forward to supporting SWVA Biochar’s future success in Floyd County.”

Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges.

