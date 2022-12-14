Tazewell County man dies in crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Tazewell County man was killed in a crash Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 7:08 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 61, close to a quarter-mile east of Rt. 646.

78-year-old Roger Hagy, of Tazewell, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Gratton Rd, when he ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned and hit a utility pole.

Hagy died at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

