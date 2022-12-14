Toy and clothing donations needed for hospitalized children and teens

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make a difference in the lives of children and teens who are in the hospital this Christmas.

Carilion’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Inpatient Unit and Carilion Children’s Hospital are asking for donations for children and teens who are in the hospital this year.

The most needed items are books, games, coloring books, art supplies and comfortable clothing.

“It’s a great way to give back to your community. A lot of these don’t have these kinds of items even at home, so getting to use them at the hospital can be really special for them,” said Erika Trinkle, with Carilion’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Inpatient Unit.

Donations can be dropped off at the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center on Electric Road.

Gifts must be delivered by next Wednesday, December 21st.

