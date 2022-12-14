Birthdays
Virginia to receive millions from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlements

By NBC29
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in an opioid settlement. Virginia could receive more than $100 million from that settlement.

State and local governments filed lawsuits, accusing both companies of helping drive the opioid crisis.

The settlement requires the governments to use the money to fight the ongoing drug crisis.

