Virginia State Corporation Commission hears public comments on Appalachian Power’s fuel rate increase

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) heard from customers and Appalachian Power Company employees about the recent fuel rate increase on Wednesday.

Customers voiced their concerns about paying higher electric bills every month. AEP customers are paying about $20 more per month for their electricity.

The SCC heard from those in favor and against the price increase.

“We wanted to make sure that the rate, as high as it is, is still covering our current fuel costs so that we don’t get in a situation where we might be digging the hole even deeper than we’re already in,” William Castle, Appalachian Power’s director of regulatory services, said at the hearing.

“I have been paying $170.47, I’m going to have to go to batteries and lanterns in order to cut my energy bill because I cannot afford this,” one customer’s public comment said. “Please put a limit on the amount they can increase.”

After more than two hours of public comment, Virginia’s SCC will make the final decision in early 2023 on if the fuel rate will stay. A spokesperson with Appalachian Power told WDBJ7 in November this is the largest fuel rate increase the company has had to make.

“We evaluate that fuel factor every year so this is not unusual,” Teresa Hamilton Hall said. “This year the increase was so significant that we asked the commission if we could spread that cost over two years so that it was easier for the customer to absorb.”

The price increase has been in place for a little over a month.

“We cannot afford to heat our home this winter because our bill is over $250 and we keep our heat at 58 degrees in the winter,” another customer public comment said.

Appalachian Power is offering financial assistance to customers struggling to pay their bills. The fee increase will affect each family differently, depending on how many kilowatt hours each home uses.

