Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Warner discusses collapse of cryptocurrency exchange

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - The Senate Banking Committee will take up the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX during a hearing Wednesday morning.

In a conversation with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Mark Warner said he will be working to strengthen oversight of cryptocurrency and other financial tools that are currently unregulated.

Warner made the comments during a teleconference from Washington.

He said he has been open to innovation in the area of block chain technology, but has serious questions about its purpose and benefits.

“With all of these unregulated areas where we touch finances, we run the risk of consumers being harmed,” Warner said. “And this is an area where I expect to be working with colleagues on a legislative solution in the coming weeks and months.”

Warner said he doesn’t want to take one financial catastrophe and apply it to the entire sector, but when it comes to questions and concern, he said we might be seeing the tip of the iceberg.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Police respond to suspicious package at Bedford Walmart
Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
WDBJ7
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

The funding will go toward expanding medical services in long term care facilities.
Carilion Clinic receives grant to expand medical services in nursing homes and long term care facilities
This is one possible solution to address the ongoing bus delays.
Roanoke City Public Schools discusses changing school start times at December board meeting
Blacksburg Fare Free Buses
Coates Recreation Center rendering
Danville Parks and Recreation reveals new potential designs for neighborhood parks