Winter Car Care Tips to Keep You Driving this Season

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The cold winter air is creeping closer and that means it’s time to do a little check-in with your car.

At Blue Ridge Truck & Auto in Salem the mechanics are busy tackling a garage filled with vehicles.

“So everybody’s traveling for Thanksgiving and for Christmas. And with the cold coming, there’s a lot of car problems, breakdowns, overheating, battery problems, tire problems,” General Manager Alan Faverio said.

This time of year, more people pop in for appointments with those breakdowns, Faverio said.

“We see all the horror stories come off the interstate, you know, a vehicle that the antifreeze wasn’t taking care of so it blew a hose. Or the battery that was eight years old, and they never had it tested or the tire that was running low on air pressure and it went flat,” he said.

To avoid those roadside nightmares, it’s important to keep a close eye on the details. Faverio said you should check out what’s going on under the hood to make sure none of the rubber hoses are hard, cracked or dry rotted and no lines are leaking.

A quick inspection can also give you an idea about fluid levels and whether you need more anti-freeze or windshield wiper fluid.

Faverio said the cold can also take a toll on your tires so it’s good to have an air pressure gauge and a look at the tread.

However, the biggest thing is staying on top of your routine car care appointments.

“Wherever you take it to get your oil change done, you have a look at those things. Not necessarily that you have to buy anything, just want them to check it all and verify that they’re in good condition for the upcoming season,” Faverio said.

Those simple steps can be the difference between keeping you behind the wheel or stuck in the shop this season.

