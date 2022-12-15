Birthdays
7@four previews Jump into Mystery’s Tacky Sweater Murder Mystery

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four previews Jump into Mystery’s Tacky Sweater Murder Mystery and dinner at 6 p.m. on December 18 at Well Hung Vineyard.

Tickets can be purchased here. Tickets are $30 for just the event or $65 for the event and dinner, which includes an appetizer and desert. Tickets must be purchased in advance and cannot be bought at the door.

7@four’s Logan Sherrill speaks with Sabrina East, owner of Jump into Mystery, LLC. about the event.

