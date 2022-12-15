Alleghany County Sheriff’s Deputies presented Medal of Valor

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “Back when I started in 1986, this is something that I thought I would never have to witness. What happened on March 14, 2022, it’s something as an officer that you never truly prepare yourself for,” said Sheriff Kevin Hall of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

March 14 is a day the Covington and Alleghany County communities will never forget. Toney Poulston Jr. shot and killed Randall Lee Paxton and Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie at the Farm and Fuel Gas Station.

“Two Covington Police Officers and Four Alleghany County Sheriff’s Deputies shot Poulston fearing for their own safety as well as the safety of the public, that’s the reason why we’re here today,” said Hall.

Deputy Josh LaPrade, Corporal Phil Lewis, Corporal Sierra Cosby and Sgt. Jeremy Morris were presented with the Medal of Valor Wednesday night for their actions that day.

“Today is about recognizing people that in the face of danger, had courage, and protected not only their life but the lives of other people that were in that parking lot that day,” said Hall.

It’s a special award, but the deputies feel they did what any other law enforcement officer would have done.

“It’s an honor to receive it. But I think I speak for all four of us when I say that we feel like we didn’t do nothing special that day, that we just did what anybody else would’ve done in our shoes in that spot,” said Sgt. Jeremy Morris

To be honored alongside each other speaks to the community inside of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s a brotherhood. We’re always there for each other, us four and everybody who was there for Ogilvie and the Covington Police Department,” said Morris.

It’s now all about making sure Officer Ogilvie is never forgotten.

“It’s very important, keeping his memory alive. Just talking about him, the good times and do everything we can. Never forget about him,” said Morris.

