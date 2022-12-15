Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother passes out holiday gifts

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother program passed out gifts to families in need this week.

Thursday was the final day for families to pick up toy and clothes. The program served 460 families, or about 12,000 people.

Community and business donations help fund the program each year. The program received enough donations to buy $32,000 worth of grocery gift cards.

The 2022 Christmas Mother explained it’s important to help the community.

”It’s been very heartwarming because people count on us,” Mary Asma said. “Families get to have their wishes, whether they need a blanket or they need a pillow.”

The program has been running for more than 70 years.

You can contribute to next year’s program by visiting Santa Claus in Clifton Forge Sunday. All the proceeds from that event will go to the Christmas Mother program.

