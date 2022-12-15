Bath County’s historic pools reopen after years of being closed

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County’s historic Warm Springs Pools are finally opening back up.

It’s been years since the bath houses have been open, but after extensive restoration projects, community members and visitors can now enjoy the Warm Springs Pools.

The Omni Homestead Resort spent 14 months and $4 million restoring the two bath houses to their authentic design from the 19th century. The managing director kicked off Thursday morning’s ribbon cutting by explaining how it’s a historic day in the community.

“The very first spa in our country was built right here,” Mark Spadoni said. “That’s something we should all be proud of.”

However, the project didn’t come without its challenges. The principal and architect at 3North explained how it was difficult to complete construction.

“One of the biggest challenges is building over a natural hot spring,” Ed Pillsbury said. “Where the moisture in the air is what makes this place amazing, it is also very hard on wood structures.”

The Homestead and architects worked closely with historians to make sure the bath houses were preserved, and not just reconstructed. The director and state historic preservation officer with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources explained the pools have a large economic impact for the community.

“They mean everything for Bath County, they are the reason Bath County is called Bath County,” Julie Langan said. “They are going to be a magnet for people who come and spend money in Bath County and that’s what this county depends upon.”

All the project leaders agreed that the community’s love and support for the pools led to their reopening.

“I’ve worked on many efforts to save historic resources, but never have I been more gratified than to see the outcome here,” Langan said. “It’s just a dream come true.”

The pools will officially open to the public on Saturday and it costs $25 per person for a 50 minute entry.

The Gentlemen’s and Ladies Bathhouses will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Family soaking time will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and swimsuits are required. Adult co-ed, ages 16 and up with swimsuit required, will be from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Adult soaking by gender, ages 18 and up with swimsuit optional, is between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.