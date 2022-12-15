Flu cases ramp up in Virginia hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the country, 21 kids have died from the flu this season, and one of those was in a hometown area health region.

“Every year flu tends to ramp up. But this year it’s really been a big jump, a lot higher than years past has been,” said Carilion Clinic Interim Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Christopher Pierce.

The Virginia Health Department reports the commonwealth had very high activity in influenza-like illness last week. Of the doctor’s visits reported, 18.7 percent were for four-year-olds or younger.

“It’s filling up the hospital beds; at least our own over at Roanoke Memorial in the adult ward has been running at capacity,” explained Pierce. “The pediatric ward has been running at over capacity.”

Health officials are referring to this surge as a tridemic, as Influenza, COVID-19 and RSV continue to spread.

“Holiday season... because everybody gets together. Maybe they’re well, maybe they’re not well,” added Pierce. “I think some of what we’re seeing is a surge after the Thanksgiving holiday.”

To avoid a hospital visit, experts recommend you get vaccinated for COVID and the flu.

“If you look at the number of patients hospitalized with flu vaccine versus not, profound difference,” said Pierce. “So, it’s not too late to get your flu shot. This is the first run. We’re seeing a lot of influenza A; Influenza B tends to come at the tail end.”

Especially as you continue to plan for the upcoming holidays.

“Keep an eye on who’s well, who’s not well. If there is any hint of sneezing, coughing, you’re just a little bit off, really think about can you reschedule that event, can you decide how to do it otherwise,” explained Pierce.

Pierce added that if you are feeling sick, having a virtual gathering might be a safer option for the family.

