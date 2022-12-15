‘Christmas From the Heart’ providing Christmas to many in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Toys From the Heart is working to make sure every child in the New River Valley has toys on Christmas morning.

“Our goal is to make the kids happy and hopefully we’ve accomplished that along the way,” Toys From the Heart’s Nelson Carey said.

Toys from the Heart is in its 27th year serving families in need.

“We take care of all the little nooks and crannies throughout the New River Valley that don’t have any helping hands,” Carey said.

The main requirement for eligible families is not having received assistance from the Montgomery County Christmas Store and the Angel Tree program.

“We’ve it’s been a huge impact this time around helping families that otherwise could not afford to get the toys at this time for their children,” New River Community Action’s Krista Davy said.

Families can still sign up for a screening through Dec. 19, by contacting the local New River Community Action to set up an appointment.

“I asked for information such as what they have to bring in for the screening process, which is any income in the house, and any benefits from Social Services and that means food stamps or TANF, and then the children have to reside with them,” Davy said.

“The biggest thing is when I see a lot of mothers leave here with tears in their eyes,” Nelson said. “The kids wouldn’t have a Christmas if it wasn’t for this last moment helping hand.”

This year, Toys From the Heart means a little more to Carey; it’s the first time his wife isn’t by his side, but her memory is what’s keeping the magic of Christmas alive.

“She made me promise to continue this program in her last few days here and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

