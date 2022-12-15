Birthdays
Danville Otterbots to host 2023 Patrick & Henry Community College baseball season

Danville Otterbots team with Patrick & Henry Community College
Danville Otterbots team with Patrick & Henry Community College
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots will host the entire 2023 Patrick and Henry baseball season.

The Patriots will play 28 games at the Otterbots stadium as their home field in Martinsville undergoes renovations.

Their season begins February 5 and ends April 23. The Otterbots will then begin their season June 6.

“Once they started really needing to get things moving, they actually came out here, took a tour of the facility,” said Jacob Lemanowicz, Otterbots Assistant General Manager. “I met with the coach. They loved everything. They were able to see themselves here. Obviously, an Otterbots show is awesome. So, everything that we’re able to offer them and put on for them during their games is just a huge plus for them.”

Otterbots season ticket holders will also be able to enjoy the Patrick and Henry baseball games for free.

All other tickets will be available to purchase at the box office.

