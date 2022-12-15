Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Ellen Campbell, wife of late Del. Ronnie Campbell, announces run for House of Delegates

Ronnie and Ellen Campbell.
Ronnie and Ellen Campbell.(Ellen Campbell Facebook Page)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ellen Campbell, the wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell, announced Thursday she will run for the 24th District of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Ronnie Campbell passed away December 13 after a battle with cancer.

Campbell’s funeral will be held December 21 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church.

Ellen Campbell released a statement on her Facebook page announcing her candidacy:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
The Winter Weather Advisory expires at 1 PM today.
Drier conditions build in this afternoon followed by gusty winds
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
VDOT says they are paying close attention to the forecast and preparing for what could be a...
VDOT prepares for winter weather, reminds drivers to plan ahead

Latest News

Capitol Building
Federal funding granted to help Virginians with disabilites access housing
Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds speaks on Governor Glenn Youngkin's new "Right Help, Right Now"...
Sen. Creigh Deeds speaks on Gov. Youngkin’s new behavioral health care plan
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled his plan to transform behavioral health care Wednesday...
Gov. Youngkin proposes major funding for behavioral health care transformation
Governor Youngkin Reveals Three-Year Behavioral Health Plan
Governor Youngkin Reveals Three-Year Behavioral Health Plan