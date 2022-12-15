Ellen Campbell, wife of late Del. Ronnie Campbell, announces run for House of Delegates

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ellen Campbell, the wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell, announced Thursday she will run for the 24th District of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Ronnie Campbell passed away December 13 after a battle with cancer.

Campbell’s funeral will be held December 21 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church.

Ellen Campbell released a statement on her Facebook page announcing her candidacy:

