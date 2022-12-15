Birthdays
Federal funding granted to help Virginians with disabilites access housing

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced over $940,000 in federal funding to help Virginians with disabilities access affordable housing.

The $940,732 is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Mainstream Vouchers program, which is similar to other Housing Choice Vouchers but specifically help people with disabilities between the ages of 18-62 access housing.

The funding is distributed as follows:

  • $502,140 for the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which will be distributed across Virginia
  • $228,485 for the Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $174,521 for the Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $35,586 for the People Inc. of Southwest Virginia in Abingdon

“Every Virginian, including those living with a disability, deserves a decent place to live,” said the senators. “We’re glad this funding will help more Virginians find a safe place to call home.”

In September, the Senators announced over $4.2 million for affordable housing in the Commonwealth. In July, the Senators announced nearly $800,000 to help Virginians with disabilities access affordable housing. They’ve introduced legislation that would address rising home prices, assist first-generation homebuyers, and close widening wealth and homeownership gaps.

