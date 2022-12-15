Gov. Youngkin proposes major funding for behavioral health care transformation

HENRICO CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state is facing a mental health crisis that demands a “revolution” in the way we deliver behavioral health care.

Wednesday afternoon, he unveiled a three-year, comprehensive plan that includes over $230 million in new spending.

Youngkin made the announcement at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, outlining a plan that addresses a wide range of behavioral health care services.

A centerpiece of the proposal is funding for 30 new mobile crisis teams and a build-out of the state’s 988 crisis hotline, so Virginians will have someone to talk to and a way of getting help quickly, Youngkin said.

“The behavioral health crisis is not unique to Virginia,” Youngkin told the audience, “but let’s be clear, here in Virginia we are in a crisis.”

With mental illness on the rise and the far-reaching effects of drugs such as fentanyl affecting communities across the Commonwealth, Youngkin said the state’s behavioral health system is overwhelmed and failing to meet the needs of Virginians in crisis.

Youngkin said the challenge calls for more than evolution. He said it calls for a revolution.

“You see there’s no magic wand. There’s no single program, but rather true transformation requires comprehensive, multi-year, Commonwealth-wide effort,” Youngkin said. “And we must start now, because Virginians deserve the right help, right now. "

Youngkin will outline a number of budget amendments that are designed to address six “pillars” of his plan. They include ensuring same-day care, relieving the burden on law enforcement, developing more capacity throughout the system, providing targeted support for substance use disorder, making the health care workforce a priority and identifying best practices and innovations.

Elizabeth Hilscher is chair of the State Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, appointed by Governor Terry McAuliffe. She’s also the mother of Emily Hilscher, a Virginia Tech student who was killed in the 2007 tragedy.

She said she was encouraged by what she heard Wednesday, including the size of the investment, and the governor’s commitment.

“This is a number one prioroity for the governor,” Hilscher said, “and he has hired some powerhouses to help him get it done.”

The governor’s announcement did not include specific news on Catawba Hospital, but a state study on the Roanoke County facility is due for release on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.