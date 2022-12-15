Hip Hop Santa still collecting toys and coats for kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 17 years, Hip Hop Santa has made giving Christmas presents a tradition.

Saturday, December 17, Father Christmas will be visiting a nursing home, the rescue mission, and the Villages at Lincoln.

He along with elves will give out food, coats, toys, blankets and more.

Hip Hop Santa is still collecting toys and coats, especially for little boys.

“Because right now we’re going through a difficult time right now. But it’ll help someone out just to know that somebody came through unexpectedly. You know we’re coming through, giving them stuff, and they have no idea,” said Melvin Ward.

If you want to donate toys, coats, or food, call Ward at 804-972-8771.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.