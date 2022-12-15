Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).

She tells us all about her business and the contest, and how you can vote for your favorite. She would love for you to vote for her, and tells us why you should! The best part about it is it all goes to a great cause. Votes will give toys to the Christmas Is Not Cancelled toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots, Childhelp, and Project Orphans.

Round Two of voting runs until midnight Saturday, December 17 and the top 25 people will be judged.

The winners will be announced on Christmas Day.

For more information, visit theultimatebaker.com.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.