Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County catholic church for more than two decades has died.

Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on his way back when he became ill and was taken by ambulance from the airport to the hospital in Atlanta where he was treated for COVID 19 and pneumonia, according to church staff.

Church staff said Lehman had been improving and his fever had gone down, but then his oxygen levels dropped and he passed away on Tuesday at Grady Medical Center in Atlanta.

A well known and loved Catholic priest in the area, Lehman spent his adult life working for the Diocese of Richmond which includes Southwest Virginia, and according to the Catholic Virginian he worked at churches in Lynchburg, Bedford, Rocky Mount, and Moneta, but his longest assignment was at Our Lady of Nazareth in Roanoke County.

Roanoke Catholic School posted on its Instagram account this statement:

“Father Joe” as he was known on the Hill, was a foundational pillar for so many in our Celtic family and a true living testament to our faith. He was a beloved shepherd for decades to students, families, faculty, staff and administrators. is impact was both massive and lasting on the Hill, as well as throughout the Celtic family.”

Joe Lehman was 68 years old. The church is asking for prayers and says his family is still making funeral arrangements.

