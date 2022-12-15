Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's...
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's Nubian Square, June 18, 2021. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.

Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.

He will start the job in March 2023.

Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time.

Battered by losses in the court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.

College sports leaders, including Emmert, have repeatedly asked for help from Congress to regulate name, image and likeness compensation since the NCAA lifted its ban on athletes being paid endorsers.

Now the association will be led by a politician.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Winter Weather Advisory expires at 1 PM today.
Rain, with pockets of freezing rain, continues this morning
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
VDOT says they are paying close attention to the forecast and preparing for what could be a...
VDOT prepares for winter weather, reminds drivers to plan ahead
An Amber Alert issued in West Virginia has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled, child safe, W.Va. officials say

Latest News

Capitol Building
Federal funding granted to help Virginians with disabilites access housing
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
3 get prison time for assisting Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plotter
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi
Leaders from Bath County and the Omni Homestead join to cut the ribbon inside one of the the...
Bath County's Warm Springs Pool's Reopen After Restoration
A 10-year-old charged as an adult in his mother's homicide made a court appearance Wednesday....
10-year-old accused of killing mom makes court appearance