New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment.

Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV.

“We’re more than just a sports bar,” said Richard Barrick, co-owner of River District Golf and Social. “We have an outstanding food and drink menu with plenty of TVs to enjoy the big game. We have golf too, but you do not have to play golf to come here and have a good time.”

The climate-controlled suites have large projector screens that allow customers to play simulated golf. The suites can be rented for $35 per hour.

“It’s a realistic golf experience. You have options. You can hit on driving range and really work on your game. We are fun and entertainment first, but you can also play real golf courses. Some of the most iconic golf courses in the world that you may never get an opportunity to play are right here in Danville, Virginia,” added Barrick.

This golf course is open rain or shine.

“Today is the perfect example of why I think we’re a great sports bar. There are no cold and rainy days here at River District Golf & Social. It’s always sunny and seventy. The drinks are always good, the food is always good, and the service is always great,” said Barrick.

Barrick says the city was helpful in maintaining the history of the building as they were given a façade improvement grant from the River District Association.

“We’ve had a lot of love and support from our community. With these old historic buildings, you want to incorporate the history and charm of the building. So, they’ve helped us do that with the outside, the exterior, and the façade,” explained Barrick.

They plan to celebrate their opening with the community on Friday, December 16 at noon with a ribbon cutting event.

