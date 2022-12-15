Birthdays
Protect packages from porch pirates

Tips to keep your packages from getting into the wrong hands
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The excitement of a holiday delivery can quickly turn sour if a criminal beats you to your package.

Roanoke County Police say it works to catch those greedy grinches, but the best way to protect your stuff is by planning ahead.

“That’s one of the reasons it’s so prolific. You can get the package, get in your car and leave and you know, it’s kind of like a game. Did you get something valuable? Did you not get something valuable?” Officer Greg Benton said.

Benton is the crime prevention coordinator with the department. He said Roanoke County has responded to about a dozen porch pirate calls so far this season.

Those criminals can be difficult to catch because once they steal a package, the stolen items are next to impossible to find.

“Once the delivery company marks the packages delivered, the tracking of that package is done. So it can be anywhere,” Benton said.

However, planning ahead can keep your deliveries safe this season. Proactive steps like asking a delivery service to drop off packages to the back of your home can deter criminals.

If the package isn’t visible from the front of the house, a potential porch pirate will likely just pass your home by to find an easier target, Benton said.

Investing in gear like a package lock box, or changing delivery times to make sure you are home can also help keep your stuff safe.

Security cameras can also help. They might not stop porch pirates, but it could help police identify the criminals and get them off the street, Benton said.

“Cameras are an excellent tool. The images that we get from them, individually, they may not necessarily be super beneficial, however, collectively, is when we really get some good gains by being able to connect people to a string of crimes,” Benton said.

Lastly, if you do fall victim to a package thief, don’t be afraid to report it.

“Let us know that something’s going on. Chances are, this isn’t the only type of activity they’re involved in,” Benton said.

Benton said, Roanoke County Police also plans to patrol neighborhoods more frequently this time of year to help deter any would-be criminals.

