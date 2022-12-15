Birthdays
Sen. Creigh Deeds speaks on Gov. Youngkin’s new behavioral health care plan

Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds speaks on Governor Glenn Youngkin's new "Right Help, Right Now" plan.
Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds speaks on Governor Glenn Youngkin's new "Right Help, Right Now" plan.(WVIR)
By WVIR
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday Governor Glenn Youngkin shared his three-year plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system.

“I want to see something more than one-time funding. This isn’t a one-time problem. It’s going to take a consistent investment of resources to really respond to crisis and to address our mental health needs. I want to keep people out of a crisis,” said Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds.

Deeds says that while he approves of the governor’s new plan, he wants to work on holding places accountable for providing same-day access to mental health services.

