SML Good Neighbors helps students reach potential

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several programs in the SML Good Neighbors organization that provide academic, enrichment and nutritional programs, free of cost, to students in rising 1st - 6th grades, and scholarships to high school seniors in Franklin and Bedford County, Virginia.

Lisa Lietz, the Executive Director of SML Good Neighbors, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the program, how it’s funded and what kind of special fundraising events it hosts.

SML Good Neighbors also offers leadership development through internships to college students from around the globe.

They are holding SML Gives 2023, an online giving day, March 15, 2023 at smlgives.org

For more information visit their website here or call (540) 585-4912.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.