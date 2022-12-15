Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal explosion in Buena Vista accepted a plea agreement in court Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022.

Phillip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of unintentionally killing four people (involuntary manslaughter) and was sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation. Three other indictments were dismissed.

This story is developing.

A mistrial was declared after trial in September 2022, when a jury failed to reach a verdict against Westmoreland, a fuel driver who delivered gasoline to the South River Market in May 2019.

During the trial, the Commonwealth said Westmoreland overfilled the tanks in the back of the store by 800 gallons during the delivery, which caused the explosion, while Westmoreland’s camp argued the explosion was caused by faulty equipment.

The explosion killed the owner of the store, Roger Lee Roberts, two employees, Kevin Tate Roberts and Samantha Gail Lewis, and patron Paul Dewayne Ruley.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.