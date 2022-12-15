VDOT gears up for winter weather, crews begin to treat some roads

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation Motorists should avoid travel as frozen precipitation will create icy roadway conditions in portions of the Commonwealth.

VDOT crews have begun treating roadways with salt, sand, and abrasives as icy conditions begin to develop.

Pavement temperatures will be at or near freezing levels. As a reminder, bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas tend to freeze first.

Freezing rain is forecasted to begin around 9 p.m. tonight in northwest Virginia and will continue through the morning.

Wreckers are pre-staged along certain routes and tree crews are available to handle downed trees.

VDOT encourages drivers to be vigilant, pay attention to weather forecasts in areas where they plan to drive, and delay travel in the impacted areas.

” With just a few differences of degrees can make a big difference in how much ice we see accumulate on roadways. So it does become challenging when you really have to pay attention to the forecast where things may change at the last minute where the temperatures may shift, and you may see more ice on roadways that was originally forecasted. downed trees are certainly a concern with an event like this, where you can see the debris of the roadways,” said Jason Bond the communications director at VDOT.

“We’re ready not only equipment to be able to apply salt and abrasives to the roadway, but we’re also ready in our tree crews to be ready to remove downed trees. In the event, we see a significant icing event.”

Safety and Travel Resources

· Residents and motorists should plan travel ahead of the weather, check road conditions, prepare an emergency car kit, follow forecasts and announcements and limit travel based on conditions.

· Before travel, motorists should visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or check the 511 Virginia mobile app for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.

· For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, the public should contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

· For more information about winter weather travel, preparations, and response, visit VDOT’s winter weather page.

