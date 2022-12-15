Warm Hearth Foundation distributes ‘Silver Santa’ gifts

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg received some holiday cheer Thursday.

Warm Hearth’s “Silver Santa” program provides Christmas presents to low- and fixed-income seniors, as well as people who may not have any family.

Community members adopt residents and shop for each person from a wish list.

All the presents were delivered to the residents Dec. 15.

“When you show up with these beautiful baskets of gifts that were picked for them from someone that doesn’t even know them, but just wants to make their holidays brighter, their faces just light up and it just brings so much joy to them at this time of year,” Warm Hearth Foundation’s Karen Nelson said.

Presents were given out to around 150 residents this year.

