20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List.

Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.

December 8, the LPD implemented a Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT), led by LPD officers who are periodically assisted by the Virginia State Police to engage in “proactive policing efforts addressing violent offenders while also increasing law enforcement presence in our community.”

The VCRT has since led to six illegal firearms being seized and 19 people being arrested for 40 criminal offenses (19 felonies and 21 misdemeanors), according to police.

The LPD partnered with the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services, Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, United States Marshal’s Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Blue Ridge Regional Jail on this operation, saying, “We are grateful for these long-standing partnerships.”

