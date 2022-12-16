The 30 Day Fund delivers Christmas gift for more small businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 30 Day Fund has helped hundreds of Virginia small businesses since the start of the pandemic.

And it’s reaching out to 25 more between now and Christmas.

The 12 Days for Christmas Holiday Giving Campaign is taking applications online.

The 30 Day fund will award interest-free, forgivable loans of up to $3,500 to 25 Virginia businesses.

“So that they can help their employees with bonuses, maybe get that new pizza oven or dryer for the beauty salon that they need or just do things to survive in 2023,” said Pete Snyder, Co-founder of The 30 Day Fund. “So Virginia 30 Day is going to be on standby taking applications up to Christmas Day and we can’t wait to help some folks out.”

Snyder says it just takes a few minutes to fill out the application and record a brief video.

The organization will be offering immediate financial help as the applications come in between now and Christmas.

For more information, click on the following link:

