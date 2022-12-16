Birthdays
The adventures of Ash Ketchum, Pikachu are ending in Pokémon anime

FILE - Trainer Ash Ketchum is seen with Bulbasaur, Pikachu and Squirtle in an advertisement for...
FILE - Trainer Ash Ketchum is seen with Bulbasaur, Pikachu and Squirtle in an advertisement for a Pokemon game.(Graphic: Business Wire/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - It’s the end of an era and a beginning of a new one.

The anime adventures of some icons of the Pokémon franchise are coming to an end, and new characters are taking their place, The Pokémon Company announced Friday in a tweet.

After 25 years of tournaments, traveling and catching Pokémon, young Ash Ketchum and his buddy Pikachu will be calling it quits with special episodes that will air next year, the company said. This will conclude the anime “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.”

Ketchum recently reached the pinnacle of trainer success by becoming the champion of a pivotal tournament.

Two new trainers and three new Pokémon will take over the main anime in 2023.

Among the emotional responses on social media, Sarah Natochenny, the English voice of Ketchum, bid a fond farewell to the character, saying “It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come.”

