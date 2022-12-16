AG Miyares calls on Apple and Google to correct TikTok age rating

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Attorney General Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is calling on Apple and Google to correct their application store age ratings of TikTok by the end of the year.

Miyares joined 14 other state attorneys in calling for the correction.

In a pair of letters to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the coalition of attorneys general argued the deceptive nature of the current ratings for the social media application in their story. They said that without the rating corrections, the States reserve the right to take legal action against the companies for misrepresenting TikTok, up to and including litigation and civil penalties.

Miyares’ team says the “T” for teen rating in the Google Play app store and “12+” in Apple’s App Store falsely represent the objectionable content found and served to children on TikTok.

“TikTok’s ineffective software’s age-verification features fail to filter content based on age appropriateness ratings. It deceives parents into allowing their children to be potentially exposed to mature content – involving both harmful substances and sexual innuendos – which have real consequences on their development and health,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Apple and Google have a responsibility to correct the categorical appropriateness standards of TikTok on Google Play and the Apple App Store.”

