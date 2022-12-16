Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

American student missing is France is alive, father says

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ken Deland Jr., the American student missing in France, is alive, his father told CNN on Friday morning.

“He is alive. That’s all I can say,” Ken Deland Sr. said. The father got the news as he was on a call with CNN.

The college student was studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes when he went missing in late November.

The young man is in Spain, according to reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Phillip Westmoreland accepts a plea deal in court in Rockbridge County for a fatal 2019 Buena...
Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal
Temperatures will drop to near freezing early Friday morning, but it will feel even colder with...
Drying out overnight with a cold, breezy start to Friday
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
The new satellite that will survey 90% of earth's water launched Friday; the data drawn will...
Satellite launched to map the world’s oceans, lakes, rivers
The new satellite that will survey 90% of earth's water launched Friday; the data drawn will...
New satellite launched to monitor water on Earth
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian...
Ukraine stalemate sets stage for possible winter escalation