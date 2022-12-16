Birthdays
Angels of Assisi to host Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza

By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are lots of four-legged friends in need of a home!

Angels of Assisi is hosting a Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza to help find pets a forever home.

Many dogs, cats, rabbits, and more will be available for adoption.

The event will be held Saturday, December 17 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Admission for the event and parking is free.

There will also be adoption fee specials.

For more information, you can visit the Angels of Assisi’s Facebook page.

