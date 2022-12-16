Birthdays
Botetourt Technical Education Center receives grant funding to expand its welding program

The money will go toward creating ten new welding booths(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Technical Education Center is receiving a grant to expand its welding program and help educate more skilled laborers in the area.

Students are learning the trade’s craft before they enter the workforce. Welding instructor Christian Zalewski explained it’s a skill that is needed in today’s world.

“The world is made of metal,” Zalewski said. “We need craftspeople in the world in order to keep our world functioning.”

More students are getting involved in Botetourt Technical Education Center’s welding program, so the department needs more welding booths to expand the class size.

“This program is growing exponentially and this grant is going to add 10 welding booths,” Zalewski said. “This will allow more students time and learning in the welding industry and help them achieve what they need to do to enter the industry.”

The program will receive $250,000 to train 45 new welders over the next three years. GO Virginia approved $166,667 in state funds to encourage the region’s economic growth in skilled occupations. The Botetourt Technical Education Center partnered with Botetourt County, Botetourt County Public Schools, Craig County Public Schools, the Botetourt Education Foundation, Botetourt County Board of Supervisors and Administration and the Botetourt County Economic Development Authority to secure the additional $83,333 in funding.

Botetourt County’s director of economic development explained the grant will help fill the need for manufacture workers in the Roanoke Valley.

“We identified roughly 12 businesses in the Roanoke region that call on B-Tech to recruit welders,” Ken McFadyen said. “Middle skilled, technical skill employees are highly valuable to our workforce and to our economy.”

Zalewski explained the need for skilled workers in the region is making it easier for his students to be employed after graduation.

“Every local welding company is at our doorstep asking for welders, which is great,” Zalewski said. “This grant is going to solidify that and the students themselves are going to benefit greatly.”

