Danville local opens Sparx skateboard shop in memory of his nephew

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Kyle Buckner is opening a skate shop on Main Street in honor of his nephew who passed away last year after battling addiction.

Buckner was just nine when his nephew Austin Sparks was born.

“By the time Austin could walk, he was actually playing with Kyle’s boards,” said Mellissa Sparks, mother of Austin Sparks. “They built half pipes in the basement. They were inseparable. From sunrise to sunset, they just made so many memories. They were always together.”

As Sparks’ love for skateboarding grew, he came up with the brand Sparx at just 14 years old.

“He started skating with me pretty much the moment he knew how to walk,” said Kyle Buckner, co-founder of Sparx. “So, one night in 2012, he was like, ‘oh, I want to start a skate brand.’ We literally had napkins out on the table, and he started drawing these ideas out and everything. He wanted to call it Sparx. So, I was like, ‘let’s do it. I can do it,’” said Buckner.

They immediately got to work on the brand and even got invited to the MTV Movie Awards for their success.

As they got older, the dream faded out as they began to do their own things. Now, Buckner is relaunching the brand so that his nephew’s legacy will live on.

“I just want to keep telling Austin’s story, keep telling the Sparx story and keep this alive. That’s what really helped me, and I hope it helps other people,” explained Buckner.

“Just knowing that this is here brings me so much comfort, knowing Austin is smiling down so big. I know he’s so excited,” added Sparks.

Sparks’ mom says skating was his therapy, and she hopes it can be for others, too.

“A lot of people, not only in Danville but all over, struggle with mental health issues. So, if we can just save one person from not going to addiction, or having to battle that, then we’ve served our purpose here,” said Sparks.

They will be holding a public grand opening Friday night from 6 to 9.

10% of the proceeds will go to TWLOHA, a nonprofit dedicated to finding help for those struggling with depression and addiction.

After Friday night, Sparx will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

