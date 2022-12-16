Danville Police Department teams with UPS to collect toys for children this Christmas

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Danville Police Department is partnering with UPS this year to make sure local children in need get toys this Christmas.

The Danville Police Department has collected over 400 toys since its toy drive began December 7.

Friday morning, they set up in front of Sam’s Club in Danville to ask for donations from the community. They received 47 toys within the first hour.

UPS then delivered the toys to the Police Department.

The Police Department will give the toys to the families Monday, helping more than 400 children.

“The city of Danville has been excellent,” said Sergeant David Ferguson with the Danville Police Department. “Anytime we reach out and say that we’re in need, they all come together. People are so nice coming and dropping off toys. So, actually we just want to join together and make sure everybody has something for Christmas.”

Anyone who was not able to donate Friday can call the Danville Police Department to schedule a drop-off.

