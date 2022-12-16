Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WDBJ:

WDBJ7, WZBJ and WDBJ7.com are a Gray-owned dominant CBS-affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®”, WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produce more than 55 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Job Summary/Description:

WDBJ7 has an opening for a full-time Digital Sales Manager. This position will lead Digital marketing efforts across all platforms, with a focus on new business development.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Responsible for cultivating and maintaining client relationships at all levels

• Responsible for optimizing the potential strategic relationships in order to enhance revenue and sales potential

• Apply creative management and marketing techniques to generate new revenue opportunities

• Manage, train, and lead a team of local account executives

• Develop and maintain accountabilities to achieve individual and team goals

• Prepare the annual operating budget for department

• Perform research and develop leads of advertising agencies and clients

• Effectively manage inventory

• Process orders as they come in

• Investigate potential new sources using cold calling techniques

• Create presentations and materials, develop packages and sponsorships as needed

• Foster company branding through strategic marketing plans

• Identify and communicate site-specific ideas and programs

• Accountable for developing customer interactivity through new technology

• Initiate opportunities for existing and new affiliate marketing companies

• Work with account executives to resolve issues

• Performs other job-related duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Computer literacy, knowledge of Microsoft Office

• Experience with DFP, P2P preferred

• Strong understanding of both broadcast and interactive sales

• Experience in web development

• Able to build and maintain relationships

• Able to maximize rates and availability

• Able to execute sales initiatives

• Able to lead and motivate a team of account executives

• Able to manage transactional sales activity for multiple products

• Excellent communication skills are required

• Strong negotiating skills

• Strong organizational skills and prioritizing skills within a fast-paced environment is required

• Able to quickly, accurately and calmly handle decision-making process

• A strategic thinker is required; someone who can build and grow a business with leading brand and direct marketers

• Must have the ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities

• Must have the ability to make solid business decisions and implement necessary changes

• Good follow-up skills are essential

• Must be a detail-oriented sales professional with excellent project management, presentation, and interpersonal skills

• Ability to communicate effectively is required

• Must represent the company with professionalism and integrity.

• Requires strong leadership skills

• Must maintain a high level of confidentiality

• Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, yet committed to team environment

Education -• Bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising or a related field is strongly preferred

Licensing/Certifications -• Must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable.

Qualified, interested applicants may go to gray.tv/careers#currentopenings. Type in the job title or station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references.

WDBJ-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time , be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Qualifications

Licenses & Certifications

Required

Drivers License

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.